Lafayette County Could See Severe Storms Friday

Lafayette County’s chance for severe storms Friday has been increased, according to the National Weather Service.

On the NWS’s Severe Weather Risk 1 to 5 Scale, Lafayette County is a 3, which is an Enhanced Risk; however, the area just southwest of the county is a 4, or a Moderate Risk.

The rain associated with a cold front moving into the area is expected to roll in around 4 p.m. The most severe storms are expected to occur late afternoon until about 11 p.m. Friday.

The primary threats are damaging winds, and tornadoes are possible. The secondary threats are large hail and heavy rain.

The winds will be around 25 mph late Friday night with gusts possibly reaching up to 45 mph.

With some of the severe storms expected late Friday night, make sure to have weather alerts set to an alarm that can wake you up.

