UM MBA Program to Hold Golf Classic

The University of Mississippi MBA Program continues a tradition of excellence with its annual Ole Miss MBA Golf Classic next month.

Slated for April 14 at the Country Club of Oxford, all of the tournament’s proceeds go toward the MBA’s scholarship fund.

Check-in will be at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Two-person teams or individual golfers can enter.

This event is not only a great excuse to hit the course but also a great way to help future MBA students. The Ole Miss MBA Golf Classic is a student-operated tournament and it shows the dedication of the MBA class to pay it forward.

It is also an opportunity for alumni to come to Oxford and network with the students.

The MBA program offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities that are tax-deductible donations and directly support the scholarship fund for the Ole Miss MBA program.

The deadline for Platinum-level sponsorships is Tuesday, March 28.

If you cannot attend but wish to join us in supporting the MBA program, select “No Perk”to make a gift.

Ole Miss MBA accepts Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards.

To register or donate, click here.

Contact Paige Perry for questions or more information at pduke@bus.olemiss.edu or 662-915-7481.

