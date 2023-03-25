Storms Knocked Down Trees, Flooded Roads in the LOU Community; 24 Mississippians Killed in Other Areas

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

An angry sky over the Oxford Square. Photo by Matt Nichols Flash flooding. Photo by Lakyn Marie Gibson Six inches of rain fell quickly during the storm. Photo by Lakyn Marie Gibson Photo of Highway 6 near The Links by the OPD Photo of Highway 6 near The Links by the OPD

While tornado sirens blared for almost an hour Friday night throughout Lafayette County, our area was spared from an actual tornado.

However, other parts of Mississippi were devastated due to the severe storms that brought hail, strong winds and tornadoes.

Locally, the storms did cause several trees to topple, one damaging a mobile home on County Road 104. Multiple roads had to be closed due to flash floods, according to Lafayette County Public Information Officer Beau Moore.

“We had numerous trees down,” he said Saturday morning. “The Lafayette County road crews and the Sheriff’s Department were able to clear all the roads.”

The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 251 during the most intense part of the storm. No one was home at the time of the fire. Moore said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Flash floods affected several areas of Oxford and Lafayette County including Highway 6 near The Links, College Hill, Nottingham Drive, and in the Twelve Oaks area.

The storms knocked out power for about 4,000 people, according to North East Mississippi Electric Power Association. At 11:30, less than 800 customers were still without power.

Oxford Utilities are reporting no power outages inside the city limits this morning.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency this morning.

The severe storms claimed the lives of at least 24 Mississippians with dozens more injured.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage to the rural towns of Silver City, Rolling Fork, Tchula and Winona.

The Oxford School District Athletic Department will be accepting donations Saturday night at the gate of the high school’s game from 5 to 7 p.m. for Armory. Donations can include cash or supplies, including water, tarps, clothes, et cetera.