Monday, March 27, 2023
Justice for Jay Lee Group Continues to Seek Answers

Friends and supporters of Jay Lee stand outside of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday. The group said they were told the Grand Jury was meeting Monday and would decide whether or not to indict Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who was arrested last year for Lee’s murder; however, that was not confirmed. Grand jury dates/times are not made public record. Lee went missing in July. His body has not yet been recovered. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg
