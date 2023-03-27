Donation Drives Popping Up Around LOU Community for Tornado Victims

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Members of O.D. Smith Lodge No. 33 load up water and supplies Sunday. Photo provided by Bo Prince

As folks in Carroll, Monroe, Humphreys and Sharkey counties attempt to move forward after suffering devastation last Friday when tornadoes ripped through the state, the LOU community is offering several ways to help the storm victims.

With homes and businesses reduced to rubble in many locations, many people are without everyday items, including food, water and personal hygiene items.

Several businesses and organizations in Oxford are holding donation drives for items to being to the affected areas.

The city of Oxford is taking donations at Fire Station No. 1 on McElroy Drive for the next week. They are asking for water, work gloves, flashlights, batteries, toiletries, blankets, canned goods and other supplies.

Supplies can be dropped off at the Fire Department at any time for the next several days.

O.D. Smith Lodge No. 33, started collecting items on Sunday and in one day, collected 53 cases of bottled water and dozens of bags of other items.

The Lodge is still collecting and donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Furniture Store, 500 Highway 6 West in Oxford.

O.D. Smith Lodge member Bo Prince said that after Lodge members went to Rolling Rock to drop off the water and donations, they reported back that some of the most requested items are flashlights, batteries and charging packs for cellphones.

Integrative Life Center Oxford will be delivering supplies to Rolling Fork on Wednesday. Items can be dropped off until 9 p.m. tonight or from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They are asking for water, canned food, toiletries, pet food, clothing and gloves.

Remax Legacy is also accepting items at its office at 411 Galleria Drive.

At the University of Mississippi, student groups and fraternities and sororities are planning to hold drives and were finalizing details Monday morning when school resumed.

The School of Journalism and New Media has placed donation boxes in Farley Hall for the residents of Armory and Rolling Fork. They are accepting nonperishable food, water, energy drinks, coffee, gloves, batteries, cell phone chargers, first aid kits, diapers, baby formula, feminine products, toiletries, pet food, toys, blankets and clothes.

The clubs and organizations of Lafayette High School are collecting relief supplies through 1 p.m. on Friday. Supplies can be dropped off at Lafayette High School.

The Lucky Finds Market is asking for food truck owners who are willing to go down to the affected areas and offer to help offset some of the expenses.

The Salvation Army is collecting monetary donations. Text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or visit helpsalvationarmy.org to give.

MEMA officials are asking folks who want to volunteer to help not to just head down to the affected areas but instead, visit Volunteer Mississippi to register.

Gov. Tates Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday in all counties affected by the storms.

On Monday he said there were three fatalities in Carroll County, two in Monroe County, three in Humphreys, 13 in Sharkey County and two in other areas.

“There are 24,387 power outages remaining across 16 counties as of 6 a.m. this morning,” Reeves said. “Teams continue to work to address these outages as quickly as possible.”

If your business or organization is hosting a donation drive, reach out to Hotty Toddy News at alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com.