Confirmed Tornado Touched Down Friday on CR 317

A tree fell onto a mobile home on CR 104. Photos provided by LC EMA

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Lafayette County last Friday when a powerful storm system moved through the area.

After an investigation by the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service-Memphis, it was confirmed that the tornado touched down in the area of County Road 317.

A tree fell on a home in the area; however, the damage was minimal damage.

Lafayette County Emergency Management responded to multiple events in the county Friday night.

The Sheriff’s office was alerted to a tree that went through a mobile home on County Road 104.

Flooding on CR 104.

When LCEMA Officials arrived on the scene, a large tree had fallen on the mobile home and penetrated the roof of the house; fortunately, the occupants were uninjured.

LCEMA and LCSD responded to multiple flooded roads and had to close sections of County Road 104 and Ohara Drive. There was a report of a possible tornado on the county’s west side.

“Friday night’s storms were devastating for many Mississippians,” said LC EMA Director Steve Quarles. “Based on the power these cells had in them as they came across the state, we are fortunate only to have minor damage in Lafayette County.”

After the storms passed Lafayette County, two officials with Lafayette County EMA were activated by Mississippi Office of Homeland Security Task Force 1 to respond to the search and rescue efforts in Amory and Rolling Fork.

Both officials have completed their assignments and are back in Lafayette County.