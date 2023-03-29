Brakefield Steps Out of Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield announced on social media on Wednesday that he will return to Ole Miss.

The Jackson, Mississippi, native posted a statement on Twitter.

Brakefield entered the transfer portal after the end of the 2023 season. Ole Miss fired head coach Kermit Davis on Feb. 24 with three games remaining in the regular season.

After the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss announced the hire of head coach Chris Beard as the 23rd head coach of the program.

This past season, Brakefield played in 33 games with 31 starts as a Rebel who averaged 11.7 points per game and 5.7 boards per night.

In the past two years, Brakefield played in 64 games with 55 starts after transferring in from Duke. He has averaged 9.5 ppg and 5.0 rpg with the Rebels.