Funeral Services for Curtis Maurice Vaughn Set for This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Funeral services for Curtis Maurice Vaughn, whose death is being investigated by local law enforcement as a criminal investigation, are set for this weekend.

Vaughn was reported missing by family members on March 21. He had not been heard from since about 11 p.m. the night before, which was “unusual” behavior for him, according to his family.

Curtis Maurice Vaughn. Photo via L. Hodges Funeral Services website.

His body was found at 1:41 p.m. on March 22 off County Road 214 in Yalobusha County, about 30 feet from the center-line of the county road on the county right-of-way.

As of today, no one has been charged with his death; however, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Oxford Police Department and the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department are working together on the case.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at L. Hodges Funeral Services, which is in charge of arrangements. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. at the Tallahatchie-Oxford Missionary Baptist Association Building in Oxford with burial to follow at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Vaughn attended Oxford schools as a child and played football for the Chargers.

He was previously employed as an unloader at the Walmart Distribution Center in New Albany.

He was an avid boxer. When he wasn’t boxing or spending time with his children, he enjoyed watching the Ole Miss Rebels and New England Patriots play football.

Vaughn was known to be very protective of his family and was a “fashionable guy,” who loved taking pictures and often referred to himself as “Luxury Guy,” according to his obituary on the L. Hodges Funeral Services website.

He is remembered as a loving, thoughtful, caring and giving man.

He is survived by his children – Curtis Vaughn Jr., Kaden Slack, London Vaughn all of Oxford, JaCobe Vaughn of Dallas, Paris Ware of Pontotoc, Erinee Blackmon of Olive Branch and E’Nijah Vaughn of Indianapolis; his parents, Allen and Patricia Vaughn of Oxford; and sisters, Erika Hilliard, Daisha Hudson, Celisse Hickinbottom all of Oxford and Andrea Bledsoe of Duck Hill.

