LC Firefighters Battle House Fire During Tornado Warning Friday

LCFD firefighters battled a fully-involved house fire during the tornado warning Friday night. Photos provided by the LCFD

In the midst of thunderstorms that dumped heavy rain, hail and high winds last Friday, firefighters with the Lafayette County Fire Department battled a house fire.

The fire department was dispatched at 8:54 p.m. on Friday to a house at 891 County Road 251. During the time of the call, the majority of Lafayette County – including CR 251, was under a tornado warning.

LCFD Engine 12 was the first arriving unit and reported heavy fire conditions. The house was 100% involved and had spread to a shed, which contained lumber.

Due to the weather and fire involvement in the structure, a defensive fire attack plan was put in place. No occupants were in the house at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

LCFD has responded to 212 calls for service so far in March and a total of 479 calls for service this year.

LCFD Division Chief 2, Engine 2, Engine 6, Engine 10, Rescue 10, Engine 11, Engine 12, and 13 firefighters responded.

After the storms passed, four firefighters were activated by Mississippi Homeland Security Task Force 1 to respond to the search and rescue efforts in Amory and Rolling Fork.

All firefighters have completed their assignments and are back in Lafayette County.