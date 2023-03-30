Pres. Biden, First Lady Will Visit Rolling Fork Following Deadly Tornado

By Adam Ganucheau

Mississippi Today

Joe Biden speaks to his supporters during a campaign event at Tougaloo College’s Kroger Gymnasium on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Credit: Eric J. Shelton/Mississippi Today, Report For America

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Fork on Friday following last week’s devastating tornado, according to a White House statement.

Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on March 24, leaving at least 21 dead, dozens injured and a trail of destruction throughout the Delta and into the state’s northern region.

Rolling Fork, the lower Delta town where the Bidens will visit, took a direct hit from an EF-4 tornado. The president had declared a major federal disaster for the Mississippi counties affected by the storms.

“The President and the First Lady will visit with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the devastation from recent storms, survey recovery efforts, and reaffirm their commitment to supporting the people of Mississippi as long as it takes,” the White House statement said.

This will be Biden’s first trip to Mississippi since he was elected in 2020. During the 2020 campaign, he stumped in Jackson. Jill Biden visited a pop up COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in June 2021.

