Registration Is Now Open For UM Summer Programs

Help keep your elementary students’ brains and bodies active this summer with a variety of options from UM’s Pre-College Programs office. Certified educators and university staff are preparing another summer of fun and adventures on campus and at the UM Field Station.

Image via UM’s Pre-College Programs

RebelQuest day camp for rising 1st-6th graders features different learning themes each week for plenty of options that allow families to schedule around summer plans. There are seven week-long sessions to choose from May 30 – July 21. The Cost is $195 for a regular week. For four-day weeks the cost will be $156 for non-employees, $131 for employees

Ecology Day Camp is back this year at the UM Field Station for rising 1st-6th graders. This is a great opportunity for students to investigate nature. Families can mix and match weeks that work best for their summer schedules from June 5 – July 21. Weeks vary by age group. The cost is $175 a week.

Makers & Mechanisms is a day camp with multiple sessions for rising 5th-7th graders who will learn to create their own products and build simple machines with provided materials and instructions. The themes for this camp include Grandpa’s Garage and Sculptures & Dioramas. This camp has multiple sessions which include June 19-23, June 26-23, and July 10-14. The cost is $250.

Courtesy of UM’s Pre-College Programs