Ryan’s World: Look at Campus Outreach

By Ryan Hunt

HottyToddy Intern

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” – Matthew 28:19

While some students visited Punta Cana, Miami, and the Alabama beaches for their 2023 Spring Break, a special group of 52 members of the Ole Miss group Campus Outreach went to Monterrey, Mexico, to help give the Monterrey people clean water and spread the good news.

Campus Outreach is a Christian Ministry at Ole Miss dedicated to helping men and women in different Greek organizations to come to know the Lord and bring Greek life on campus together.

The trip was met with highs and a couple lows, but the spirit of the students did not bend. Each day of spring break included early mornings and late nights, providing water filtration systems to people who only have access to dirty or contaminated water.

“There is no right or wrong way to go out and share the Gospel and feel the call to go out and help people, but for these kids to show that commitment while they are in their 20’s is an incredibly heroic thing to do,” said staff leader Stuart Gunner.

The majority of people visited faced challenging living conditions with most having no running water, bugs and bacteria were everywhere and some homes were without roofs and walls. But despite those struggles, they all had hope.

By providing clean drinking water to people who never had it before, the students offered that hope.

Overall, 132 filters were given out and now the lives of all the families in that community are changed for the better.

For more information, visit @CO_OleMiss on Instagram.