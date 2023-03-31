March 2023 Tornado Forest Damage Assessment

In response to the tornadoes that occurred in Mississippi on March 24, the Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted flight surveys to estimate the damage to forestlands in our state.

The areas affected totaled approximately 8,796 acres, of which 5,259 were forested acres on non-industrial private forest lands.

The potential economic impact on private forested acres is estimated at $8,029,934 using the average quarterly prices from Silvastat 360 for each product class.

Information about potential private non-industrial forest landowner losses by county are listed below:

For additional information about storm damage impacts, contact Russell Bozeman, MFC State Forester, at rbozeman@mfc.ms.gov. Landowners seeking advice or programs to assist with recovery can contact their local MFC forester at mfc.ms.gov/contact.

Courtesy of the MFC