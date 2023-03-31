Ole Miss Closes Campus at 4 p.m.; All Activities Canceled

From UM Emergency Management

The University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. and cancel all activities for the rest of the day, including events sponsored by student organizations, due to the threat of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare high (5/5) risk advisory for severe weather for Oxford and Lafayette County, with a high confidence in the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds.

There is high confidence in the current forecasts. Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to be aware of this evolving weather system and have severe weather safety plans in place.

The storms are expected to come through the region between 6 p.m. and midnight. Note that some cells could develop ahead of this. Additional updates will be shared with the campus community as needed.

The university’s Crisis Action Team is monitoring the weather closely and remains in contact with the National Weather Service and other officials.

If you are traveling, please check travel and weather conditions along your route and make plans accordingly. Employees should use their best judgment regarding travel conditions and communicate any concerns directly to supervisors.

Messages may also be sent using RebAlert, email, and Twitter (@RebAlert). If you are not receiving RebAlert text messages, text the word rebtextme to 35842 or click here for more information.

Regional campuses make decisions about changing operating hours in conjunction with the host campuses, so follow those campus websites for any changes or updates to operating schedules.