Registration Open for Double Decker Spring Run

Before enjoying the food, music and art vendors at this year’s Double Decker Arts Festival, get a healthy start to the weekend by taking part in the annual Spring Run 5K and 10K runs on April 29.

Children can also join in with the Kids Fun Run.

The annual event is sponsored by Oxford Orthopedics Sports Medicine and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

The 10K race starts at 7:30 a.m.; the 5K race starts at 7:45 a.m. and the Kids Fun Run starts at 9 a.m.

There is still time to register at discounted rates.

If you register before April 21, pay $35 for the 10K run and $30 for the 5K run. If you register between April 22 and April 28, you will pay $40 for the 10K race and $35 for the 5K race. The cost to register on the day of the race is $45.

The Kids Fun Run costs $20 regardless of when you register.

Both races will have chip-timed starts. All registered racers will receive a T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies.

After the race, finishers will enjoy a food buffet with treats from several Oxford restaurants. The first 1,600 racers who finish will also receive a medal featuring the iconic Oxford red phone booth logo.

People can register for the races and view course maps at www.doubledeckerspringrun.com.

For more information about Double Decker, visit https://doubledeckerfestival.com/.