Monday, April 3, 2023
FeaturedHeadlines

Rust College Student Killed in One-Vehicle Wreck in Oxford Sunday Morning

0
917

A Bay Springs woman was killed in Oxford when a vehicle she was in rolled over.

Image from Rust College’s Facebook

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, a call came in to 911 in regard to a single-vehicle rollover on Gertrude Ford Boulevard by Old Taylor Road.

One of the occupants, Mayanita Alridge, 20, of Bay Springs, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Another occupant in the vehicle was transported to Baptist Memorial and is in stable condition.

Alridge was a junior Biology major at Rust College and a member of the Theta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

During her time at Rust College, she was a member of the softball team, served to feed the homeless and had been a member of the Lady Blues Majorettes, according to a post on Rust College’s Facebook page.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call OPD at 662-232-2400.

Previous article
Lawmakers Pass Largest Budget in State History; No Tax Cuts or Refunds, More for Schools and Roads
Next article
UM Students Win 10 Awards in Broadcast Contest

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles