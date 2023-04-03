Rust College Student Killed in One-Vehicle Wreck in Oxford Sunday Morning

A Bay Springs woman was killed in Oxford when a vehicle she was in rolled over.

Image from Rust College’s Facebook

According to the Oxford Police Department, at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, a call came in to 911 in regard to a single-vehicle rollover on Gertrude Ford Boulevard by Old Taylor Road.

One of the occupants, Mayanita Alridge, 20, of Bay Springs, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Another occupant in the vehicle was transported to Baptist Memorial and is in stable condition.

Alridge was a junior Biology major at Rust College and a member of the Theta Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

During her time at Rust College, she was a member of the softball team, served to feed the homeless and had been a member of the Lady Blues Majorettes, according to a post on Rust College’s Facebook page.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call OPD at 662-232-2400.