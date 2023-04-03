Showers and Cooler Temps Expected Later in the Week; Some Stronger Storms are Possible on Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

If “April showers bring May flowers,” Lafayette County should be covered in colorful blooms next month.

Plenty of rain is in the forecast for this week; however, as of Monday, the National Weather Service is not expecting the type of severe storms that have wreaked havoc on the Mid-South for the last two weekends.

Today should hit about 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies after a few showers pass over this morning. The low tonight is expected to be a balmy 66 degrees.

Tomorrow the sun returns for a few hours and the temperature is expected to hit 87 degrees. Winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph as a minor cold front moves into the area.

However, there is only a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, according to the NWS, which is good news for area children hoping to score some candy during the Oxford Park Commission’s annual Easter Egg Hunt planned for Tuesday evening.

Showers will return early Wednesday and continue throughout the day and into the night hours. Currently, the NWS has Lafayette County as a 1, or Marginal Risk on its 1 to 5 Severe Weather Risk scale, with 1 being a very low risk and 5 being the greatest risk.

The biggest threats on Wednesday will be damaging winds and possible hail.

There is currently a 40 percent chance of showers on Thursday with a much-cooler high of 59 degrees and a low around 48 that night.

Friday has a 30 percent of showers with a high near 62 and a low of 51 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday have just a 20 percent chance of showers with the high temperature reaching in the high 60s to low 70s.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.