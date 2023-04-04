Lafayette County EMA Reports March 31 Storm Damage

Storm damage in Lafayette County from March 31 storms. Photo provided by the LC EMA

On March 31, severe weather hit Lafayette County, causing damage to multiple properties and vehicles, according to the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency.

Five properties suffered damage due to falling trees, but fortunately, no homes were damaged during the event.

“We are grateful that no homes were damaged during this severe weather event, ” said EMA Director Steve Quarles. “However, we understand the impact that the fallen trees have had on the affected properties and vehicles. Our team is working closely with local authorities to ensure that those impacted have the support they need.”

The emergency management team is working diligently to assess the damage and provide support to those affected.

The area affected was in the Paris community. Residents are advised to contact the Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency at 662-234-5667 for assistance.

There is a chance for more strong storms late tonight, after midnight, and into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible. As of Tuesday morning, Lafayette County is listed as a 2 for severe storm risk on Wednesday on the NWS’s 1 to 5 severe storm risk scale.

The Lafayette County Emergency Management Agency encourages all residents to remain vigilant during severe weather and to take precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, take shelter in a safe location during storms, and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Staff report