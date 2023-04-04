Ole Miss Baseball Returns to the Diamond at Memphis

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss baseball remains on the road on Tuesday as they travel up I-55 to Memphis to take on the Memphis Tigers on the banks of the Mississippi River. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ole Miss (16-11, 1-8 SEC) took one-game against the Texas A&M Aggies over the weekend. The Rebels won Saturday 14-7 with eight of their 14 runs with two outs and drew a season-high 11 walks. Ole Miss is hitting .308 with two outs as a team. Jacob Gonzalez is hitting .577 (15-for-26) and has 12 RBI when batting with two outs in an inning. Ethan Groff leads the team with 16 two-out RBI on the season.

Kemp Alderman is currently riding a 22-game on-base streak dating back to February 25, the longest streak of the season for Ole Miss. He also owns the longest hitting streak at 12 games. He is also ranked eighth in the SEC in RBI with 39 RBI in 27 games and is averaging 1.44 RBI per game. Alderman is also ranked seventh in the SEC in home runs with 11, tying his total from 2022 already.

Memphis comes into the matchup with a 16-13 overall mark and a 1-2 record in the American. The Tigers took the middle game 3-1 in the series against Tulane.

This season, Memphis has three sluggers hiting over .300 all lead by Anthony Hansen at .330 with seven home runs and six doubles. His teammates Logan Kohler (.322) and Austin Baskin (.318).

Coach Mike Bianco will give the ball to Grayson Saunier against the Tigers. This season, the right-hander is 1-2 record with a 7.77 ERA with 29 strikeouts to 16 walks. Memphis has not announced a starter at this time.

Ole Miss and Memphis will be playing at the Tigers’ home park, FedExPark, for the first time since 2008. The last 11 games in Memphis between the two teams have been played at Autozone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds. The Rebels have won their last seven games against the Tigers since losing twice in 2017.