Oxford Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge

An Oxford man was arrested after allegedly shooting and wounding another person.

Johnny Thompson

According to a report, on March 18, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard for a report of a disturbance where an individual suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

After an investigation, Johnny Thompson, 28, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on March 30.

Thompson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $25,000 bond.

Staff report