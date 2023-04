A local man faces an embezzlement charge for allegedly stealing from his place of employment.

Jeffrey Gandy

On March 28, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 2600 block of West Oxford Loop for a theft report about a former employee.

After an investigation, Jeffrey Gandy, 54, of Paris was arrested and charged with Embezzlement.

Gandy was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

Staff report