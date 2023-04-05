Tornado Victims Rebuild after Tragic Storms

By Arlareous Berry, Kaylyn Goasa, LK Holbrook

Journalism Students

“It’s hard you know,” Floyd said. “I look and see the way everything looks, and I get overwhelmed.”

Rebuilding will be difficult, but Floyd is hopeful.

“I have nothing, but faith (that) the good Lord will take care of everything,” she said, “even in this state.”

The residents of Rolling Fork, a Mississippi community devastated by an F4 tornado March 24, continue to rebuild with help from generous neighbors.

In the aftermath of the tornado that left hundreds homeless, numerous wounded, and more than 20 dead as it flattened entire neighborhoods, many people from throughout Mississippi are working to help those in need.

“We feel a sense of duty to help our neighbors,” said Jason Phillips, a Yazoo City resident, who traveled to Rolling Fork the day after the storm to help first responders.“A couple of my church members said that they were going to Rolling Fork to help out, so I decided to join them.”

When Phillips arrived, he was astounded by the damage the storm had inflicted.

“I was left speechless when I saw it all,” he said.

Many neighboring towns and churches are sending resources to Rolling Fork like water, food and other supplies. Some local heroes have arrived with trucks and cooking supplies.

Sarah and Myron Dare are a mother-son team who wanted to help. Sarah Dare works as a hairstylist in Madison, Mississippi, and Myron, her 14-year-old son, attends eighth grade at Madison Middle School.

Sarah Dare, who has many clients from Rolling Fork, said they decided to take action when they heard about the storm. She posted on Facebook about the devastation the Saturday after the storm and had raised more than $350 by Sunday to help with recovery efforts.

“My grandmother lives close to Rolling Fork,” said Myron Dare. “If the tornado had formed any closer, my grandparents would have been hurt.”

When Myron and his mother arrived, they witnessed a community working together.

“There were many middle-schoolers and people around my age helping around the school,” he said. “It was kind of wholesome.”

“It was spiritual to see everyone working together as a community,” Sarah Dare said.

Charles Toney, of Toney’s Grill & Seafood Market in Vicksburg, also traveled to Rolling Fork to help.

“As soon as I heard what was happening, I hopped in my truck with my wife, and we drove down to Rolling Fork to help with anything,” he said. “I grew up largely in that area, so I was compassionate with the community.”

Toney’s wife, Nora, was also raised in the surrounding area, and both have frequented many Rolling Fork establishments. After learning what was needed, they returned home, then back to the damaged site with canned food, bottled water and toilet paper. They also cooked in their trailer, providing a hot meal to those in need.

Despite the challenges, Mississippi neighbors are coming together to support each other.

Toney summed up the town’s resolve.

“We may be down, but we’re not out,” he said. “We’ll get through this together.”