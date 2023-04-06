Chamber Accepting Nominations for the 50th Annual Citizen of the Year Honoree

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for 2023 Citizen of the Year for the Oxford/Lafayette County/University community.

Each year since 1972, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has sought to recognize individuals who have made positive contributions to Oxford, Lafayette County and the University of Mississippi as its Citizen of the Year.

Jo Ann O’Quin, center, was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for nominations is noon on April 28.

If you know of someone who has made a direct, lasting impact on our community through volunteer service, please help to recognize them by submitting their name as a nominee for the 50th Annual Citizen of the Year.

A completed nomination form, a typewritten biography of the individual and three nomination letters are required for each nomination.

Last year’s honoree for Citizen of the Year was Dr. Jo Ann O’Quinn.

Candidates will be judged on the basis of the following criteria:

Positive contributions to the Oxford/Lafayette/University community. Contributions above and beyond those normally expected in an elective or appointive office, or above and beyond mere success in a business or profession. Perception as a role model for good citizenship and volunteerism in a non-paid capacity.

No candidate shall be discriminated against because of race, creed, color, age, sex or national origin. Consideration of candidates shall be in strict confidence and no announcement of the successful candidate will be made prior to the Chamber/EDF Annual Meeting Luncheon, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on May 17 at the Inn at Ole Miss.

To get more information, a nomination form, or to inquire about the guidelines for Citizen of the Year, stop by the Chamber office, located at 299 Jackson Avenue West, or call 662-234-4651 or log on to www.oxfordms.com.