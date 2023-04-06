Thursday, April 6, 2023
Ole Miss Keys Against Arkansas

By Ryan Hunt

HottyToddy Intern


Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Offense:
● Getting the bats hot early

● Don’t leave men on base

● Take pitches 

Pitching: 

● Keep pitch count low

● No dumb errors (wild pitches, other thrown balls)

● Limit walks

