LC Historical & Genealogical Society Meeting to Highlight Chickasaw History

Learn about the history and heritage of the Chickasaw Nation in north Mississippi at this month’s meeting of the Lafayette County Historical & Genealogical Society.

The Chickasaw Nation exhibit at the Town Square Museum in Pontotoc. File via the Town Square Museum website

The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. on April 16 in the Genealogy Room in the Lafayette-Oxford Public Library. The public is invited.

The director of the Town Square Museum in Pontotoc, Martha Coleman, will be the guest speaker. Her program will focus on the history and Heritage of the Chickasaw Nation as it pertains to north Mississippi.

Topics will be their origin, interaction with the Spanish, French, English and Americans, village life, leaders and people of influence, and finally removal and migration of the Chickasaw.

The program will be based on facts, but also include legends and stories that have been passed down through the ages.

Staff report