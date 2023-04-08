Ole Miss Drops Series to No. 5 Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss fought hard against the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in the final game of the series and came up just short 6-4 to lose the series.

Ole Miss (18-13, 2-10 SEC) had a big offensive day by Jacob Gonzalez who went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Freshman right-hander JT Quinn took the mound making it difficult for the Razorback sluggers in the first two frames. Quinn retired the first six batters he faced with four strikeouts.

Arkansas took an early lead in the third on a solo home run by Caleb Cali for the first hit and run off of Quinn. Cali has hit five home runs on the season.

Arkansas’ starter Will McEntire made it difficult for the Ole Miss hitters as he held them to two hits through the first three frames.

Ole Miss got on the scoreboard in the fourth on a two-out RBI double to center by Anthony Calarco that brought Ethan Groff home from third. Groff got aboard on a walk and moved to third on a double by Calvin Harris.

Arkansas took advantage of a walk and an error on the Rebels to score two runs in the fifth. The Razorbacks scored on a pass ball and a base knock by Peyton Stovall to go up 3-1.

The Razorbacks make a call to the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth for Carter. McEntire’s day comes to a close after working 4.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Rebels shortstop Gonzalez tied the game on a two-run blast into the student section in right that tied the game at 3-3.

Coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen in the sixth and brought in right-handed senior Jackson Kimbrell.

Quinn had a strong outing against Arkansas going 5.0 complete surrendering three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Kimbrell tossed a frame allowing a run on a hit before turning the ball over to Sam Tookoian for 0.2 innings of work as the Razorbacks plated a run against Tookoian on two hits and two strikeouts.

Arkansas regained the lead in the top of the seventh with two runs on three base knocks.

In the home half of the frame, Ole Miss answered with a run as Ethan Lege led the frame with a double and came in on a hit by Gonzalez.

The Razorbacks added a run in the eighth, as Jace Bohrofen got a double and came home on a hit by Kendall Diggs.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to the Memphis Tigers. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network+.