Join Us for ‘The Abortion Talks’ Screening

By Kaylee Crafton

Graduate Student, Integrated Marketing Communications

The National Week of Conversation is kicking off on Monday, April 17 with dinner and a movie. The featured film, The Abortion Talks, follows six activists on opposite sides of one of our country’s most polarizing issues who met together in secret dialogues when tragedy shook their local community. All members of the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community are invited to join as we explore how the experience of these women can help us navigate important yet often difficult conversations about issues of common consequence before they spiral to violence.

The screening and discussion will be held at the Jackson Avenue Center in Ballroom B from 5:00 to 7:30pm. Box meals will be provided for participants, and registration is required prior to the event. To join the screening and discussion, register here: https://www.givepulse.com/event/358714.

The documentary screening is one event in a week-long series of opportunities during the sixth annual National Week of Conversation (NWoC). Coordinated by the Listen First Project, hundreds of partnering organizations, and University of Mississippi graduate students, NWoC offers Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs the opportunity to find their place in community with people willing to talk across their differences to solve important problems. Members of the LOU community and beyond are invited to join the hopeful mission to defeat toxic polarization and heal America by transforming division and contempt into connection and understanding between April 17-23.

The Abortion Talks screening and discussion are sponsored by the Listen First Project, the University of Mississippi Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, the School of Journalism and New Media, Arc Benders, Civic Health Project, and Oxford University United Methodist Church. For more information about the National Week of Conversation, visit www.conversation.us.