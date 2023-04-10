Reid Sherman Investors Named to Forbes List of Best in State Advisors for Third Year

Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, Senior Vice Presidents of Investments, of the Reid Sherman Investment Group located in Oxford and Tupelo, were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

Pictured from left to right: Chuck Sherman, Sr. Vice President, Investments and Lindsay Reid Sr. Vice President, Investments. Photo provided

The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online on April 4.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data.

Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Financial Advisors, Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, joined together in 2009 and formed the Reid Sherman Investment Group. The group joined Raymond James & Associates in 2018 and have offices located in both Oxford and Tupelo.

Reid Sherman Investment Group was also recognized by Forbes on the 2023 list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

Reid Sherman Investment Group provides comprehensive financial planning and works with clients to develop custom investment portfolios.

“Lindsay and I are honored to be recognized by Forbes, the most recognized name in our industry,” Chuck Sherman said. “We are grateful to our wonderful clients for their trust in our team to provide for their investment needs. We look forward to continuing to work with them in safeguarding their assets through conservative, diversified strategies.”

To reach Lindsay Reid or Chuck Sherman of the Reid Sherman Investment Group, more information can be found at reidshermangroup.com or by calling 662-550-2350.

Staff report