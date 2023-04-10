Sunshine for Most of the Week Expected; Possible Rain Thursday into the Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Stock photo

The weather this week is looking good with temperatures gradually increasing and lots of sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service, today’s high should hit 70 degrees with some light breezes and no rain. Tonight will be chilly with a low of 46 degrees and clear skies.

Tuesday will hit about 73 degrees during the day under sunny skies with a low still around 46 degrees.

The high will rise a bit Wednesday to 75 degrees with a low of 51 degrees and still lots of sunshine.

There is currently a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday during the day. The high is expected to be about 74 degrees and the low that night should be about 55 degrees.

Friday looks clear so far with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

The chance for rain increases on the weekend with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with a high of 81 degrees and there is a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday night.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

The rain showers Saturday will usher in a mild cold front that will drop temperatures slightly. Sunday’s high is expected to be around 71 degrees.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.