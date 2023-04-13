Lifelong Oxonian & ‘Heart of Baptist’ Lila Herren dies at 77

Lila Ann Smith Herren. Photo via Waller Funeral Home

Lila Ann Smith Herren, 77, a lifelong member of the Oxford community died Tuesday.

Herren, 77, was born and raised in Oxford by her parents, the late Huston and Celia May Queen Smith.

A 1963 graduate of Oxford University High School, Herren attended Ole Miss majoring in theater.

She worked for Baptist Healthcare Systems for 42 years, starting at Baptist Corporate Headquarters in Memphis and then continuing her service as Director of Patient Guest and Volunteer Services at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for 32 years.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Oxford with Dr. Robert Allen officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at noon at the church. Inurnment will follow in Oxford Columbarium.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford, always serving in whatever capacity she could. She and Tim Phillips taught Sunday school together for over 20 years. She sang in the church choir and was a member of the Ole Miss Concert Singers and participated in numerous theater productions over the years.

She will be remembered for her grace, kindness, and spiritual strength was always present through her ministry of helping others. Her warm, gentle smile and calming presence comforted countless patients and family members through some of their darkest days.

She is survived by her sister Anita Myrl Smith McGehee; three children, John Huston Herren and granddaughter, Callie; Melissa Ann Herren Carpenter, and Laura Beth Ann Herren and several nieces and nephews.

Click here to read the entire obituary.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Lila’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.