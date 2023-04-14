Jim Belushi to Make VIP Appearance at Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford

Image provided

Performer, medical cannabis advocate and Belushi’s Farm founder Jim Belushi will be making a public appearance at the Double Decker Arts Festival on April 29.

Southern Sky Brands, a Mississippi provider of plant-based medicine, will have a VIP booth on the Square, and Belushi will be there signing autographs and taking photos with the public from 2 to 4 p.m. on that Saturday.

Belushi will be in town promoting season 3 of his show “Growing Belushi” on Discovery.

Steve Merritt of Southern Sky Brands will be featured in Episode 4, which airs on April 26.

Southern Sky Brands will have information for attendees on how to apply for medical cannabis cards. The event will also serve the public by helping eligible patients sign up for medical cannabis cards.

What began as a meager 48 plants during Oregon’s medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi’s Farm encompasses a sprawling and spiritual 93 acres with 1,800 feet of Rogue River riverfront in Southern Oregon’s Banana Belt.

Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, Belushi is a proponent of the plant’s beneficial properties across a spectrum of uses. Belushi advocates for patient rights, adult-use legalization, and freeing cannabis prisoners as an ambassador for Last Prisoner Project.

