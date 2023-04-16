Ole Miss Baseball Falls In Series Finale at Mississippi State

Ole Miss baseball (20-16, 3-12 SEC) dropped the series finale against Mississippi State (22-15, 5-10 SEC) Sunday afternoon after the Bulldogs took a late 5-3 lead to win it.

Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks and Kemp Alderman went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

JT Quinn got the start on the mound for the Rebels, his third-straight Sunday start of the season. He cruised through the first two innings as both teams picked up just one hit per inning.

With two outs and two on in the third inning, Mississippi State became the first to score on a three-RBI home run by Dakota Jordan.

Quinn walked the next hitter after the home run but would go on to retire the Bulldogs in order through the end of the third, the fourth, the fifth, and two outs in the sixth. He would leave after 5.2 innings of work having given up just four hits and striking out three.

The Rebels scored their first run in the top of the sixth inning as Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a double off the left field wall by Alderman. Anthony Calarco drove Gonzalez in with an RBI-groundout that made it 3-1 Bulldogs.

In the seventh, Peyton Chatagnier drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single to left by Ethan Groff. Chatagnier would score on the next pitch as it bounced away from the Mississippi State catcher with Gonzalez at the plate. Gonzalez hit an infield single and Calvin Harris drew a walk to load the bases for Alderman with one out.

Alderman hit a rocket to third base that was knocked down by the third baseman, but he could not finish the play and Groff scored to tie the game. The teams would head to the bottom of the seventh locked at 3-3.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Mississippi State hit their second home run of the day, this time a two-RBI shot by Hunter Hines to make it 5-3.

The Rebels went down in order over the next two innings, falling in the series finale and the losing the weekend series 2-1.

Ole Miss will be at Arkansas State on Tuesday for their lone midweek game of the week.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports