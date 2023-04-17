Temps Expected to Warm Up Early This Week; Cold Front to Bring Cooler Temps, Showers Later in Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a few days of it feeling more like fall, spring returns to Lafayette County this week.

And according to the National Weather Service, no rain is expected until possibly Thursday.

But don’t put the sweaters away just yet. Another cold front will arrive this weekend, dropping temperatures back down into the 60s this weekend.

Today is expected to be about 70 degrees under sunny skies. The low tonight will dip down to 48 degrees and skies will remain clear.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the high temperature is expected to be around 80 degrees both days with light breezes. The lows will be in the mid-to high-50s.

As of today, there is a 20 percent chance of rain on Thursday with a high near 82 degrees. The rain could produce some thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

The incoming cold front will bring 15 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases to 60 percent on Thursday night.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain Friday throughout the day into the evening.

Saturday has a 20 percent chance of showers with the high back down to 66 degrees with a low of around 44 degrees overnight.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 64 degrees.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.