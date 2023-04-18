Back-to-Back Big Weekends Expected to Have Huge Economic Impact on Local Biz

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Events happening in Oxford over the next few weeks are expected to have a positive economic impact on local businesses.

Think Ole Miss Rebels home football games – lots of traffic, lots of people in grocery stores, lots of people staying in hotels and lots of money being spent at local businesses.

Double Decker Arts Festival. Photo via Visit Oxford

The first big event starts this weekend with country music star Morgan Wallen performing two concerts at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit Oxford Director Kinney Ferris said many local hotels have reported being sold out of rooms for this weekend.

“At the same time, some still have availability for Double Decker, so it’s still possible for visitors to make last minutes plans to attend the free festival in two weeks,” Ferris said.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said his department is treating this weekend like an Ole Miss Rebel home football game.

“We expect it to be very busy,” he said. “We expect a lot of first-time visitors to Oxford as well so we’re going to try to push out information on our social media about parking, shuttles and more.”

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the LSU Tigers at home this weekend.

More than 100,000 people are expected to come to Oxford over the April 28-29 weekend.

Not only will it be the area’s popular Double Decker Arts Festival, but the Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Georgie Bulldogs on April 28-30 at home.

“It truly feels like football season in the spring,” Ferris said. “We look forward to the impact these weekends will have on our retail, restaurant and hotel businesses.”