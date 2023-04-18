Double Morgan Wallen Concerts Will Impact Campus Operations; Large Crowds Expected in Oxford This Weekend

County music star Morgan Wallen will be performing two concerts in Oxford this weekend at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

It will be the first time a concert has been performed at the stadium.

In addition to Wallen, HARDY, who headlined Mississippi State University’s annual outdoor concert, Bulldog Bash, will return to Oxford to perform with Wallen as a guest appearance.

Building access, parking and traffic in areas across campus will change for a number of days before, during and after a pair of concerts scheduled for April 22-23 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Access to campus

Campus will be managed like a football gameday with checkpoints at each entry street. Access to campus will require a parking permit issued specifically for that weekend to attend the concert and the baseball games vs. LSU, or to a faculty or staff member who must perform work-related duties over that weekend.

For employees who need access to campus should have applied for a permit by April 10.

For students who are Residential Parking permit holders, access to parking near residence halls will remain available.

Access to campus buildings

All buildings with access control will require card access and will not be open to the public. Doors with manual access will be locked and closed. Offices and classrooms are to remain locked except for those with scheduled classes or workshops.

The Student Union will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. No outside food or drink is permitted in the building, and security will staff the entrances.

The Pavilion and its restaurants will be closed to the public from April 21-24. All other campus dining options, including Rebel Market, Student Union restaurants, and The Dish at RC, will operate regular weekend hours.

Parking

Prior to the concerts:

Setup and breakdown will require several days before and after the concerts. As a result, parking in Lot A (Athletics administration) and the Manning Center parking lot are not available for parking this week and all weekend.

Concert dates:

Faculty and staff permits and student commuter permits are not valid for access to campus on the concert dates.

For students who live on campus, student residential permit holders will have access to their regular parking zones.

Baseball fans who have a season parking pass can park in their regular gameday locations. Students who live off-campus and want to attend the baseball game should plan to park off-campus or consider ride-share options.

The Jackson Avenue Center lot will be open as space remains available for campus overflow parking, and shuttles will be running across Jackson Avenue to the heart of campus.

After the concerts:

Breakdown and removal of equipment will restrict parking in Lot A and the Manning Center lot from April 24-26.

Traffic impact

Be aware of pre- and post-concert traffic implications on and around campus. The stadium gates will open at 4 p.m., and the shows will start at 5:30 p.m. on both dates.

Grove

On the concert dates, The Grove will be limited to foot traffic only. There will be no tailgating allowed in the Grove or elsewhere on campus.

Concert info

For all information related to concert attendance and policies in effect, visit the concert website.

Staff report