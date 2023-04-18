Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Oxford Man Charged With Felony Stalking

An Oxford man was charged with stalking recently after a complaint was made to the police.

On April 11, Oxford Police Department received a walk-in report inside the lobby of the police station regarding a complaint of harassment.

After an investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect, Kevin Kassel, 29, of Oxford.

Kassel was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking.

Kassel was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report

