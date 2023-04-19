OPD Arrests Four Out-of-State Suspects on Felony Check Fraud Charges

Darion Jordon Joshua Wray Trevon Vanyo Royal Turner

Four non-Mississippian residents were arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly trying to cash bad checks.

On April 13, the Oxford Police Department took a report at a local bank where a group of individuals attempted to cash fraudulent checks.

With the help of a civilian tip, a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle.

It was determined these individuals had been to multiple banks.

After an investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Darion Jordan, 32 of Brookhaven, GA, and Trevon Vanyo, 26 of Kennesaw, GA, were arrested and each charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. Jordan and Vanyo were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and were each issued a $10,000 bond.

Joshua Wray, 36, of Memphis, was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of uttering forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wray was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.

Royal Turner, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and 3 counts of uttering forgery. Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $15,000 bond.

“This was a great collaborative effort between our community and law enforcement to get these individuals into custody,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

