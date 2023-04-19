Wednesday, April 19, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

OPD Arrests Four Out-of-State Suspects on Felony Check Fraud Charges

0
42
Darion Jordon
Joshua Wray
Trevon Vanyo
Royal Turner

Four non-Mississippian residents were arrested in Oxford recently for allegedly trying to cash bad checks.

On April 13, the Oxford Police Department took a report at a local bank where a group of individuals attempted to cash fraudulent checks.

With the help of a civilian tip, a traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle.

It was determined these individuals had been to multiple banks.

After an investigation, four individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Darion Jordan, 32 of Brookhaven, GA, and Trevon Vanyo, 26 of Kennesaw, GA, were arrested and each charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime. Jordan and Vanyo were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and were each issued a $10,000 bond.
  • Joshua Wray, 36, of Memphis, was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of uttering forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Wray was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $20,000 bond.
  • Royal Turner, 39, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and 3 counts of uttering forgery. Turner was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $15,000 bond.

“This was a great collaborative effort between our community and law enforcement to get these individuals into custody,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Staff report

Previous article
UM, Trane Partnership Enters New Phase 

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles