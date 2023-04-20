Aldermen to Vote on Option B for New Voting Ward Map

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen chose their preferred option for the city’s new ward map Tuesday during their regular meeting.

The Board has been considering two options – Option A and Option B. Both options were presented earlier this month at a public hearing.

Due to the increase in population according to the 2020 U.S. Census, some of the city’s voting wards need to be adjusted to maintain proper population distribution between wards.

The goal of redistricting is to create districts that are as equal in the number of voters as possible. The average number of voters in each of the city’s six districts is 4,236. In the Option B map, the deviation from the average is less than 5% and as low as 1.7%.

The Board voted to go with Option B on Tuesday; however, the approval only directs city staff to draw up the final draft of the map and ordinance changing the city’s district map that will go before the Board and public one more time before the Board votes to accept the changes.