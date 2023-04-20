Thursday, April 20, 2023
FeaturedHeadlines

Cold Front to Bring Storms, Gusty Winds Friday; Sunshine Expected This Weekend

0
25

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County folks can enjoy a perfect spring day today with a high of 83 degrees under sunny skies with light breezes coming from the south.

However, clouds will begin rolling in overnight bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday morning and throughout the day into the night.

There is currently a 90 percent chance of rain on Friday and some of the storms could be strong or severe.

According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette County is a 1 on its 1 to 5 scale for severe storms Friday.

The high on Friday will be about 70 degrees and the low will be around 46 degrees.

After the storms, the sun returns Saturday, albeit the temperatures will be a bit cooler for a couple of days. The high for Saturday and Sunday is expected to be in the mid-60s with lows in the mid-40s.

There is currently no rain in the forecast for Saturday or Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Previous article
NewsWatch Ole Miss
Next article
New Basketball Court Ready; Rotary Donates for New Fence

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles