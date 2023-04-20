Thursday, April 20, 2023
New Basketball Court Ready; Rotary Donates for New Fence

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

A couple of local residents shoot some hoops at the new basketball courts. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

The new public basketball court built off South 18th Street Ext. is now open and thanks to the Rotary Club of Oxford will soon have a new fence.

Special Project Director Mark Levy announced Tuesday that the Rotary Club will be donating $4,950 to the city of Oxford for the installation of 117 linear feet of 48” Montage fencing by Ameristar.

The proposed fence will be installed approximately 15 feet from the west side of the court, between the water fountain and South 18th Street.

The court cost about $168,000 and was funded through the city’s Baptist Trust Fund revenue.

Latest articles