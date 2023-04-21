Local Man Charged with Abuse of Elderly Person

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report regarding an elderly person being assaulted on April 6.

Keith Mosby

Investigators conducted an investigation regarding the report.

On April 18, Keith Mosby, 51, of Lafayette County was subsequently arrested for Vulnerable Person, Felonious infliction of Physical Pain or Injury.

Mosby was given a $15,000 dollar bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge but his bond was revoked due to a previous felony bond.

Mosby is currently being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Staff report