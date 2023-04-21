Friday, April 21, 2023
News & ViewsCrime

Local Man Charged with Abuse of Elderly Person

0
332

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a report regarding an elderly person being assaulted on April 6.

Keith Mosby

Investigators conducted an investigation regarding the report.

On April 18, Keith Mosby, 51, of Lafayette County was subsequently arrested for Vulnerable Person, Felonious infliction of Physical Pain or Injury.

Mosby was given a $15,000 dollar bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge but his bond was revoked due to a previous felony bond. 

Mosby is currently being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Staff report

Previous article
Lizzie Borden Murder Crime Workshop
Next article
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Vehicle Burglary

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles