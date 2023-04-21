Water Valley Woman Arrested for Vehicle Burglary

On Thursday, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received reports from two residences in the area of County Road 369 regarding their vehicles being burglarized.

Anna Marie Hicks

Deputies began gathering information and called Investigators to assist with the investigation. Upon further investigation, a suspect was identified after several transactions were made from stolen credit cards obtained from the auto burglaries.

Investigators identified Anna Marie Hicks, 28, of Water Valley. Hicks was arrested at her home and the stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners. During the course of the investigation, it was also discovered that numerous amounts of mail was being stolen from mailboxes in the area.

The mail was collected and turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspector. Hicks was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and formally charged with three counts of commercial burglary and two counts of credit card fraud.

Hicks appeared before a Justice Court Judge and her bond was set at $30,000.

Staff report