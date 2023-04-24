Isom Place Presents New Ballroom, Meeting Space

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg Photo provided by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce

The Isom Place recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated meeting space and ballroom.

The home was the residence of Dr. Thomas Isom. It is suggested by some historic scholars that the University of Mississippi Charter was signed in the home, according to the Isom Place website.

Sarah McGehee Isom, affectionally known as “Miss Sallie,” daughter of Dr. Thomas Isom, was the first woman faculty member at the University of Mississippi and was also the first female faculty member at any southern university.

She lived in the house until her death in 1905. In the early 1990s, Isom Place was purchased by the Barksdale family and underwent a major expansion and complete restoration.

The house was gifted to the University of Mississippi in the 2000s and housed the Barksdale Reading Institute for many years.

It was purchased in 2020 by SRM Properties, owned by Sally Malone, and was opened as Isom Place in 2021.

