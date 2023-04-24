The Pantry to Close for Renovations; Mobile Pickup Locations Planned

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Pantry will close during the summer for a renovation project. File photo

The Oxford Food Pantry will be temporarily closing its doors this summer for renovations.

However, food will still be distributed to patrons at mobile pantries.

The renovation project will increase the Pantry’s capacity to receive larger donations of canned, dry, refrigerated and frozen foods.

The Pantry will not receive nor distribute food from the Molly Barr Road locations starting on May 26 through Sept. 6.

Pantry volunteers will be kept busy by assisting with giving out food at a Mobile Food Pantry site sponsored by MidSouth Food Bank. Existing clients will receive emails with a listing of all MidSouth Food Bank mobile food pantry locations.

While the MidSouth Mobile Food Pantry will be provided at various locations throughout the summer, the Oxford Food Pantry has received permission from the University of Mississippi to use a portion of the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot for one distribution per month.

The pick-up site will be in front of where the former JC Penny store was located.

Those mobile food pantry sites will be held on June 7, July 19 and Aug. 3.

For those who are new to the Pantry and will require food during those months, they can register at the mobile sites with proof of residence.

Follow The Pantry on Facebook for updates on mobile pickup locations or volunteering.