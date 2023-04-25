Double Decker Arts Festival Announces New Mobile App

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A screenshot of the DDAF app.

The Double Decker Arts Festival has a new app available to download from both the App Store and Google Play.

The free app has the full schedule of musical acts, interactive maps, shuttle information, locations of all the artists at the festival and their booth numbers, links to social media pages and suggested hashtags and a full FAQ page of all things Double Decker.

“We’re really excited about this app,” said DD Coordinator Lee Ann Stubbs. “It’s great. It has everything – maps that show where the restaurants are and food vendors and what roads will be closed and where to park.”

Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, this year’s festival will be on Friday and Saturday. Grammy award-nominated artist, performer and songwriter, Marcus King is Saturday’s headliner.

Click here to download the new DDAF app.