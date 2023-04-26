Wednesday, April 26, 2023
News & ViewsThings To Do

Oakland’s Yalo-Ribbon Festival Celebrates 175 Years of History

0
10

The Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Yalo-Ribbon Festival on Saturday, May 13.

The festival will be held in Downtown Oakland from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and begins a year of celebrations and activities connected to Oakland’s incorporation 175 years ago.

The event was started after a suggestion that Oakland add yellow ribbons to oak trees in a play-off of the famous song. And since Oakland is in Yalobusha County, the name Yalo-Ribbon was coined.

As a part of the Yalo-Ribbon Festival, the much anticipated Cake Walk begins at 1: 30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Chamber Table during the Festival. This year, organizers are planning an even bigger Cake Walk than last year.

An added treat this year will be a celebration of memories, history, and the future of the railroad which comes through Oakland. Activities include a panel, storytellers and music celebrating railroads and trains.

The festival brings vendors, food trucks, friends, family and community leaders together to celebrate
Oakland.

Anyone who is interested in being a vendor or exhibitor sponsor can contact the Oakland Chamber at OaklandAreaChamber@gmail.com.

Staff report

Previous article
OHS Envirothon Teams Sweep State

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles