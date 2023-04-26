Oakland’s Yalo-Ribbon Festival Celebrates 175 Years of History

The Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Yalo-Ribbon Festival on Saturday, May 13.

The festival will be held in Downtown Oakland from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and begins a year of celebrations and activities connected to Oakland’s incorporation 175 years ago.

The event was started after a suggestion that Oakland add yellow ribbons to oak trees in a play-off of the famous song. And since Oakland is in Yalobusha County, the name Yalo-Ribbon was coined.

As a part of the Yalo-Ribbon Festival, the much anticipated Cake Walk begins at 1: 30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Chamber Table during the Festival. This year, organizers are planning an even bigger Cake Walk than last year.

An added treat this year will be a celebration of memories, history, and the future of the railroad which comes through Oakland. Activities include a panel, storytellers and music celebrating railroads and trains.

The festival brings vendors, food trucks, friends, family and community leaders together to celebrate

Oakland.

Anyone who is interested in being a vendor or exhibitor sponsor can contact the Oakland Chamber at OaklandAreaChamber@gmail.com.

Staff report