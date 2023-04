Vandy Leo Shaw,

A shooting led to the arrest of a local man recently.

On April 22, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the area of Herman Drive for reports of gunshots.

After investigation, Vandy Leo Shaw, 53, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Shaw was taken before a Lafayette County Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

Staff report