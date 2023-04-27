Scattered Severe Storms Possible Tonight; Chance of Rain for Double Decker

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS-Memphis

The Mid-South has been placed under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather tonight, including Lafayette County.

The primary threats are large hail and damaging wind.

The worst of the storms are expected to roll into our area between 6 and 11 p.m.

There is a low chance of an isolated tornado and a moderate chance of localized flooding.

With Oxford’s Double Decker Arts Festival this weekend, organizers are looking to the skies and keeping their fingers crossed.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service expects Friday to be mostly cloudy; however, there is no rain in the forecast. The high should hit 71 degrees and the low will be a humid 53 degrees.

There is currently a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m. The high is expected to be 74 degrees. Saturday night has a 30 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. with a low of around 52 degrees.