Ole Miss Takes the Series Over Georgia

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated Georgia 8-7 on Sunday to win its first SEC series of the season.

Ole Miss (23-21, 5-16 SEC ) used the long ball on the afternoon to score as Ethan Lege, Jacob Gonzalez and Payton Chatagnier belted home runs out of Swayze field.

Ole Miss jumped on the scoreboard first on a two-run shot to left by Lege that scored Gonzalesz.

The Rebels freshman right-hander Grayson Saunier made quick work of the Georgia sluggers on the afternoon.

Georgia got on the board in the four inning on a solo shot by Charlie Condon to left.

Ole Miss answered in the home half of the frame with a two run blast off the bat of Gonzalez to go up 4-1.

Saunier worked six innings and surrendered a run on two hits with six strikeouts in his first SEC start since March 25. The two hits he allowed were a double and a home run.

Chatagnier blasted a solo home run in the six to left field.

Coach Mike Bianco turned to Mason Nichols out of the bullpen in the seventh. Nichols faced three batters allowed a run and two hits.

Nichols turned the ball over to Jack Dougherty in the seventh who got out of a bases-loaded jam. Dougherty finished the game to pick up the win.

In the eighth, Georgia tied the game after loading the bases with no outs. The Bulldogs’ Parks Harber delivered a base knock that plated two runs and the third run came across on a RBI groundout to second.

The Rebels took the lead back in the home half of the frame, as Lege scored TJ McCants on a base knock. Gonzalez scored on a base hit by Kemp Alderman.

Lege finished the game going 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs.

Georgia tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-run shot by Ben Anderson.

In the home half of the ninth, TJ McCants with a base hit to left that scored Judd Utermark from second.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they play host to Arkansas Little Rock. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.