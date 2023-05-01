Cool and Sunny Through Friday, then Rain and Higher Temps Roll in this Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County residents can expect some lovely spring weather for most of the week with a chance of rain returning on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the high today will reach about 66 degrees under sunny skies with a light west-northwest breeze.

The winds will pick up on Tuesday, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph. However, no rain is in the forecast. The cool breeze will pair with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 44 degrees Tuesday night.

Wednesday should also have lots of sunshine with a high near 70 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday the high temperature will be a bit higher, reaching about 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up slightly in the afternoon and clouds will roll in overnight bringing rain on Friday.

There is currently a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night. The high will reach about 76 degrees with a low of 62 degrees Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s this weekend with lows in the 60s. There is currently a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.